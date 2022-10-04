Watch How Fox News Covered Herschel Walker’s Son’s Brutal Accusation His Dad ‘Left Us to Bang a Bunch of Women’

Christian Walker’s scathing tweets against his father were front and center as Fox News host Mike Emanuel broke down the abortion bombshell shaking the campaign of Georgia Republican Senate candidate Hershel Walker.

Emanuel joined America’s Newsroom on Tuesday to report on Herschel Walker’s denial of The Daily Beast report that the former football star impregnated a woman years ago and paid for her to get an abortion. This flies in the face of Walker’s political stance as a staunch opponent of abortion, and it follows the Beast’s previous reporting on how Herschel has multiple secret children with different women.

Asked how this could affect the senate race in Georgia, Emanuel said the story was “potentially quite damaging” for Walker. He also poured through Walker’s threat to sue the Beast for breaking the story, despite the evidence they cited to back up their reporting.

Emanuel then brought up Christian Walker, who has been railing against his father on Twitter, calling him violent, a liar, a hypocrite, and the same kind of absentee father his dad criticizes. From all of those tweets, Emanuel read out one where Christian said “I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us. You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.”

I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us. You’re not a “family man” when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

Emanuel concluded by noting the only response Herschel Walker has given his son so far:

I LOVE my son no matter what — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 4, 2022

Walker also appeared on Sean Hannity’s prime time Fox News show Monday night, where he was confronted over the allegations by his son.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com