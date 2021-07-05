CNN’s Jim Acosta takes the journalistic responsibility of “speaking truth to power,” which was on evidence earlier this week as he visited the Southen US Border visit of former President Donald Trump and challenged several GOP Congressmen of their ongoing support of Trump’s stolen election lies.

Acosta made a bit of news when he shouted, “Trump will you apologize for January 6th?” which was received by lustful boos from the assembled Republican members of Congress for this media event. Never one to shy away from clips of his own confrontation, Acosta played that moment before running a segment of interviews conducted with GOP Representatives like Madison Cawthorn, Jim Banks, and Darrel Issa. The back and forth with Cawthorn provided the most fireworks.

“What are your thoughts on associating yourself with the former president after he gave that speech on January 6th and provoked an insurrection at the capitol?” Acosta asked Cawthorn. “Why associate yourself with him?”

“Well, I think, Jim, you and I both know that I disagree with that assertion; the premise is that he invoked an insurrection,” the freshman congressman replied. “I think he spoke at a rally. What happened on January 6th is despicable, and people should be prosecuted that broke the law. I don’t think there was any provocation from anybody that spoke that day.”

“But he had been telling the big lie for weeks and continues to lie about the election,” Acosta pressed. “Why not find another standard-bearer for the party? Maybe you could be a standard-bearer for the party.”

“I do look forward to being the future of the Republican party, but I think Donald Trump is leading the way on that. You and I know that we have a complete disagreement. I do believe the election was stolen …”

A somewhat surprised Acosta interjected, “You still believe the election was stolen?” to which Cawthorn repeated, “I still believe the election was stolen.”

“Where is the proof of that? It was all rejected by the courts,” Acosta pressed.

“I believe the judicial system failed us,” Cawthorn replied.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com