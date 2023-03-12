WATCH: Kevin McCarthy Gets Asked ‘What Have We Learned’ from Jan. 6 Tapes Seen on Tucker Carlson’s Show, Fails to Come Up With a Single New Detail

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to identify a single new major revelation about January 6th despite giving Fox News host Tucker Carlson and his team exclusive access to thousands of hours of footage.

Maria Bartiromo spoke with McCarthy on Sunday Morning Futures, about the 41,000 hours of January 6th Capitol surveillance footage to which McCarthy gave Carlson exclusive access.

“Do you have any regrets about that,” Bartiromo asked. “And what have we learned from these tapes that have been on Tucker Carlson Tonight?”

McCarthy answered by resorting to whataboutism and the need for transparency, yet he couldn’t point out any substantial new piece of information that was aired on Carlson’s show.

My goal here is transparency, and we will slowly roll out to every individual news agency. They can come see the tapes as well. The first thing I found is the January 6th Committee was not honest with us. That it’s not 14,000 hours of tapes, there’s 41,000 hours of tapes. Let everyone see them to bring their own judgment. One thing I understand in America is we should have equal justice. What really raises the point with me is why did I watch federal courts, why did I watch cities burn, federal agencies — and nobody arrested there? I think we should have equal justice across this country and we should have transparency. It’s really concerning to me since we’ve taken the majority, the things I have learned the government has done and they’ve withheld information from the American people. That will not happen on our watch.

McCarthy’s comments mark a double down from the last time reporters asked if he regretted giving the footage to Carlson. Amid revelations that Carlson privately admitted hatred for Donald Trump, the Fox host has been under fire for using the surveillance footage to once again downplay the horrific and illegal actions of the former president’s supporters while they besieged the U.S. Capitol.

Watch above via Fox News.

