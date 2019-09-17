Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski will appear before the House Judiciary Committee today for the first hearing of their impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump. The hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Lewandowski is likely to face questions about the actions Robert Mueller described in his report on Trump’s possible obstruction of justice. The special counsel revealed that Trump once met with Lewandowski and asked him to tell former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to give a public statement about how Mueller’s probe was unfair to Trump, and should be limited in scope to future investigations. In another meeting, Trump asked Lewandowski if he delivered the message, and the president said that if Sessions wouldn’t see Lewandowski, then Lewandowski should tell the AG he was fired.

If Lewandowski has any concerns about these questions, he’s not showing it.

Excited about the opportunity to remind the American people today there was no collusion no obstruction. There were lots of angry Democrats who tried to take down a duly elected President. Tune in. #Senate2020. — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) September 17, 2019

Lewandowski’s hearing comes amid news that the White House is ordering two former aides to not give testimony before the judiciary committee. Rick Dearborn and Rob Porter were supposed to appear alongside Lewandowski today, but the administration has directed them both to not comply with the subpoenas they received. Lewandowski might be limited in a similar capacity since he’s been told to not speak about any conversations he had with Trump since the latter became president.

Watch above, via PBS

