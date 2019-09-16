White House Directs Two Former Aides Not to Testify Before House Judiciary Committee

Two former Trump White House officials will not be appearing before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, though Corey Lewandowski is still expected to attend.

Lewandowski, Rick Dearborn, and Rob Porter (yes, the Rob Porter you’re thinking of) were all subpoenaed by the committee to testify on the episodes of potential obstruction of justice laid out in the report filed by Robert Mueller.

The White House tonight is directing both Porter and Dearborn not to appear before the committee. Per the New York Times:

The White House on Monday blocked two more former aides to President Trump from testifying in House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, but cleared a third witness, Corey Lewandowski, to appear publicly on Tuesday and answer questions about potential obstruction of justice by the president.

Lewandowski is expect to appear, but the scope of his answers is expected to be limited:

White House has instructed Corey Lewandowski not to testify about his conversations with POTUS or other White House officials that are not already delineated in Mueller report, per aide familiar with strategy. He testifies tomorrow. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) September 16, 2019

[photo via Brendan Hoffman / Getty Images]

