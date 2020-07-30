Former congressman John Lewis will be laid to rest on Thursday after a funeral service at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The funeral will conclude a week of services held throughout the country to honor Lewis’ legacy as a civil rights icon. His final journey started in Selma as his casket was carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge to commemorate the 1965 civil rights march where he was brutally attacked and beaten by police. Lewis was then brought to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda earlier this week, and on Wednesday, he was transported to the Georgia State Capitol rotunda.

Former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama will attend the final service for Lewis at Ebenezer Baptist, which used to be led by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Obama will deliver the eulogy for Lewis, and the congressman will be interned at South View Cemetery in a private burial once the ceremony is over.

Thursday morning, The New York Times released a posthumous op-ed from Lewis, who urged the country to strive toward compassion, unity, and redemption after his passing.

Watch above, via Washington Post.

