WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump Holds News Conference

President Donald Trump is set to hold a news conference Friday afternoon.

The news conference comes amid the fallout from a stunning new report from The Atlantic on alleged comments the president made disparaging fallen soldiers.

Trump and several current and former administration officials (including John Bolton) have denied the report. Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin reported Friday she spoke with two top officials who confirmed details of the reporting.

You can watch live above, via the White House.

