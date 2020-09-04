comScore

WATCH LIVE: TRUMP NEWS CONFERENCE

live stream

WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump Holds News Conference

By Mediaite StaffSep 4th, 2020, 5:29 pm

President Donald Trump is set to hold a news conference Friday afternoon.

The news conference comes amid the fallout from a stunning new report from The Atlantic on alleged comments the president made disparaging fallen soldiers.

Trump and several current and former administration officials (including John Bolton) have denied the report. Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin reported Friday she spoke with two top officials who confirmed details of the reporting.

You can watch live above, via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: