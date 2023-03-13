WATCH: Newsmax Guest Suggests Vaccine May Have Killed Brian Sicknick

Conservative talk radio host Chris Plante offered a conspiracy theory to explain the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, telling Newsmax’s Seb Gorka the fallen officer’s vaccination history should be investigated.

The two were discussing Tucker Carlson’s recent airing of additional footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which the top-rated Fox News host selected clips that he claimed proved showed that the “overwhelming majority” of people there that day were “peaceful” and “meek,” merely “sightseers,” and that the descriptions of the attack as an “insurrection” or “riot” were unfair and inaccurate.

Carlson also showed footage of Sicknick walking around the Capitol after being physically attacked by the rioters, claiming that his subsequent death from a stroke was unrelated to the injuries he sustained on Jan. 6. Carlson and others are correct to point out that initial news reports that Sicknick had been hit in the head with a fire extinguisher were incorrect, but the medical examiner’s report found that he died from two strokes he suffered the day after the attack.

Sicknick’s death was described by Francisco J. Diaz, the medical examiner, as being from “natural causes” and noted the connection to the “powerful chemical irritant” that two rioters sprayed on him, as reported by the Washington Post:

Diaz’s ruling does not mean Sicknick was not assaulted or that the violent events at the Capitol did not contribute to his death. The medical examiner noted Sicknick was among the officers who engaged the mob and said “all that transpired played a role in his condition.” …In explaining the decision, the medical examiner’s office provided an updated timeline leading up to Sicknick’s death. A statement says Sicknick collapsed 7 hours and 40 minutes after he was sprayed, and then died nearly 24 hours after that.

Sicknick’s fellow Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards testified before the Jan. 6 House Select Committee that she had seen him right after he got sprayed and he was “ghostly pale” — and then they were tear gassed.

Those facts, reported by multiple media outlets and supported by the sworn testimony under oath by multiple witnesses to the Jan. 6 committee and various criminal court proceedings against the Jan. 6 defendants, seem to have been ignored by Gorka and Plante on Monday’s reality-deprived episode of The Gorka Reality Check.

The two repeated Carlson’s claim that Jacob Chansley, better known as the “QAnon Shaman,” had been “escorted” through the Capitol by police. This claim has been directly contradicted by Officer Keith Robishaw, the officer seen in the footage with Chansley, who has described how he and the other officers were overwhelmed by the “sheer number” of rioters, and had no choice but to resort to deescalatory tactics to attempt to dissuade those who had physically invaded the Capitol. Federal prosecutors involved in Chansley’s case have also strongly disputed Carlson’s characterization of events, submitting a court filing this weekend that highlighted his actions participating in the initial breach of the building and confronting law enforcement to gain access to the Senate Chamber.

Gorka and Plante then discussed Sicknick, with Gorka repeating the initial inaccurate report about the fire extinguisher (and not bothering to mention the chemical spray, etc.) and saying Carlson’s video clip showing Sicknick “walking around quite happily with a helmet on.”

The Newsmax host then asked Plante why “both sides of the establishment” — naming the majority and minority leaders of the Senate, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — don’t want the American people to see this footage. “I’m confused,” said Gorka, who was mostly likely not actually confused.

Plante replied that it was “an amazing time to be in America,” and said he expected this from “Chuck Schumer, the Lizard King,” but didn’t think that McConnell had an “adequate explanation.” He also said that the First Amendment was “under assault” before launching into his speculation about Sicknick’s fate:

Officer Brian Sicknick, who, as you mentioned was a great Trump supporter it was all over his social media and so on. And the media – it started with The New York Times – that came up with the lie that Officer Brian Sicknick had been hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, perhaps multiple times, and that led to his death. Now he did, tragically, 42 years-old, have a stroke that day and died the next day of the stroke. And that is tragic. We might also look into the vaccination history just to name one other possibility. But the Democrats and apparently Mitch McConnell and the news media have no interest in providing more information to the American people. It’s a truly extraordinary thing.

The Sicknick family addressed Carlson’s video clips in a statement, lambasting him and others who were “downplaying the horrid situation” faced by law enforcement on Jan. 6:

On video, Officer Sicknick looks like he managed to shake off the chemical irritants and resume his duties. That he did, but his sense of duty and incredible work ethic were the driving force which sent him back in spite of his injuries and no doubt contributed to his succumbing to his injuries the following day. What will it take to silence the lies from people like Carlson? What will it take to convince people that the Jan 6th Insurrection was very real, was very violent, and that the event was orchestrated by a man who is every bit as corrupt and evil as Vladamir Putin? The Sicknick Family would love nothing more than to have Brian back with us and to resume our normal lives. Fictitious news outlets like Fox and its rabid followers will not allow that. Every time the pain of that day seems to have ebbed a bit, organizations like Fox rip our wounds wide open again and we are frankly sick of it. Leave us the hell alone and instead of spreading more lies from Supreme Leader Trump, why don’t you focus on real news?

Watch the video above, via Newsmax.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.