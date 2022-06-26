WATCH: Peggy Noonan Insists GOP Should Use Roe ‘Victory’ to ‘Become a Party That Helps Women’

Conservative Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan drew heavy skepticism from her fellow panelists on Meet the Press by suggesting the Republican Party could portray itself as more supportive to women in the aftermath of Roe V. Wade’s overturn.

Noonan was on the NBC show Sunday to discuss the nationwide implications for abortion rights after the Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Noonan acknowledged the public polling that most Americans supported Roe’s federal protections for the right to have an abortion, and she went on to offer her thoughts on the next steps for the GOP now that Roe’s overturn has rolled those protections back.

You know what the Republican party should do now? It should use this victory — if you see it that way — to change itself, and become a party that helps women, change its reputation, become a party that helps women and children, become responsible and supportive.

Chuck Todd responded with an audible “heh” to Noonan’s hypothetical, and the rest of the panel rejected it too — as Andrea Mitchell said “that’s not gonna happen.” The conversation moved on with Kimberly Atkins Stohr blaming the current situation on former President Donald Trump, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans for their judicial maneuvering against Roe.

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com