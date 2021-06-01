WATCH: Tucker Carlson Opens Memorial Day Show By Denigrating the U.S. Military

Tucker Carlson opened his Memorial Day show by denigrating the very U.S. military on a day we honor those who gave the greatest sacrifice, dying while fighting to preserve the very liberty and freedom that the Fox News primetime host so regularly celebrates.

“Our military at times does not seem interested in protecting the country,” Carlson noted, on a weekend when public personalities and elected officials were under the microscope for messaging before and during the holiday weekend.

Carlson hosted a Memorial Day special from the set of Tucker Carlson Today, the recently launched program on Fox News’s streaming service Fox Nation. As is often the case on holidays, this episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight comprised interview highlights from the streaming show interspersed with taped intros and transitions of Carlson from the woodsy set of his dayside program.

“So much has changed in the United States in the past year that it’s hard to keep track of it all,” Carlson opened. “Public health experts have been exposed as frauds, as incompetent and dishonest. Our schools are openly teaching racism to our children. Our military, at times, does not seem interested in protecting the country. These are big changes with real ramifications.”

On Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris was called out by conservatives on Twitter who expressed anger at a Tweet in which she suggested her followers enjoy the long weekend without mentioning the service or sacrifice of military veterans. However, former President Donald Trump did not get the same treatment for his first Memorial Day tweet that complained about gas prices but also neglected to mention military service in any way.

Carlson has been a frequent critic of the U.S. military, especially since President Joe Biden took office. The Fox News host has railed against what he sees as a trend of overtly identity politics in marketing messaging, which he consistently has suggested makes the military somehow softer and less equipped to defend the “homeland.”

The U.S. military has long been one of, if not the largest buyer of television advertising, spending $100 million a year in recruiting. It seems unreasonable that that large of a media buy would not come with significant market research that assists in messaging efficacy, regardless if advertisements appear to be too “woke” to Carlson and his followers.

