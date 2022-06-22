Jesse Watters took great pleasure in reporting a Washington Post Live breakdown of Jan. 6 witnesses appeared to draw male genitalia over them on Wednesday.

The Fox News host and Joe Concha watched a moment from a breakdown down of key witnesses who have spoken to the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack.

“Who says Jan. 6 coverage isn’t sexy?” Watters asked his audience for a segment that he called “Telestrator Tragedy.”

In the video, the Post‘s James Hohmann used a telestrator to connect witnesses Shaye Moss, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), Rusty Bowers and Gabriel Sterling on a screen.

Using the telestrator, Hohmann drew what could have been interpreted as a penis with a single testicle over Moss.

He then drew a circle over Jan. 6 witness B.J. Pak, which completed what Watters and Concha perceived as a completed set of male genitals.

“He had to do the last circle didn’t he?” Watters asked as he and Concha laughed.

“I don’t ask much of our lord and savior, Jesse, but why couldn’t that be Jeffrey Toobin on that telestrator right there?” Concha asked. “And that last gentleman circled, very unfortunate initials for Mr. Pak.”

Concha was referring to committee witness B.J. Pak.

“There’s also a Rusty there as well,” he added.

Watters joked, “You don’t want to be the final testicle on the Washington Post coverage of Jan. 6.”

On Moss, the host asked, “Who’s the woman – the left testicle?”

Watters concluded, “I don’t even want to say her name. Let’s just let it go.”

He and Concha laughed, before the latter commented, “I knew when I woke up today I would be discussing this on prime time television in front of 2.5 million people. Thank you.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

