‘We Don’t See Sperm Regulation Legislation’: Cori Bush Says Ending Abortion About ‘Control’ of Women

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) said there are no regulations on sperm and men’s bodily autonomy because ending abortion is ultimately about “control” of women.

Bush joined MSNBC’s The ReidOut on Wednesday where she offered her take on the potential the Supreme Court might overturn Roe v. Wade, and the Senate failed to advance a bill to codify Roe into law.

A vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act failed 49-51 Wednesday. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) joined Republicans in voting against advancing the bill, which would have needed 60 votes to pass.

“We’re going to be voting for a piece of legislation that I will not be voting for today,” Manchin said before the vote.

Joy Reid welcomed Bush to discuss the vote and the topic of abortion rights. The congresswoman complained efforts to overturn restrict abortion are about “control” of women’s bodies.

“Opposition to abortion care has never been about a baby,” Bush said. “It’s never been about children because if it was, we’d have better resources for when the child is actually born, but so it was never about that. It’s just about control.”

Bush, who was raped and impregnated in her youth, and aborted her attacker’s child, said the Senate’s failure to legalize abortion is because pro-life lawmakers don’t view all people as “fully human.”

She then said the country would never see legislation to regulate sperm.

“There’s a reason why we don’t see sperm regulation legislation,” Bush said. “There’s a reason why we don’t see mandated vasectomies. You know, the very idea that we would take away men’s bodily autonomy is outrageous, like it’s unfathomable, but truthfully sperm are busy. It’s busy. Who’s regulating that? Who is saying something about it? I didn’t see the senator saying something about it and somewhere that legislation?

“There will never be [legislation] especially if it’s up to them, because they don’t see that as something that’s needed because it’s about control and it’s not about children.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com