Just hours before what is typically a perfunctory and ceremonial procedure by which a joint session of Congress certifies the results of the Electoral College, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace put in stark relief just how unique the 2021 version will be.

Why? Because a cabal of 13 sitting Republican Senators and well over 100 Republican Representatives have each pledged to object to the results in an effort to overturn the election, or speciously request an independent audit of various states election results, ignoring the fact that each state in question has already investigated their election integrity before certifying the results.

Wallace continued to provide his independent perspective when he told anchor Bill Hemmer that what is about to unfold in the joint session, saying “we have never seen anything like this.”

Hemmer noted previous times in which Democratic members of Congress objected to presidential election results in 2004 and 2016. Wallace pointed out that in 2004, Senator John Kerry had already conceded his loss to President George W. Bush and implored his own caucus members not to object.

President Donald Trump has not yet conceded he has lost to President-elect Joe Biden and continues to implore Republican members to overturn the election results on baseless claims of election fraud. While Trump and his closest media and legal surrogates have made a lot of vocal claims about a stolen election, they have not convinced a single judge that there are merits to their claims.

“So usually this is the point when everybody comes together, losing hurts,” Wallace concluded. “They sit there and say for the greater good of the country, and in keeping with our democracy and our constitution, we’re going to recognize that the person that got the most electoral votes won the election.”

“And the fact that that’s not going to happen today, is kind of sad.”

Watch above via Fox News.

