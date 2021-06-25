‘We’re Praying and Hoping for a Miracle’: Daughter of Woman Missing in Condo Collapse Speaks With Fox News

The daughter of a woman missing after a Miami Beach condo collapsed told Fox News on Friday that she was “hoping for a miracle.”

“Obviously everything’s very concerning and we’re heartbroken,” Rachel Spiegel, said in an interview with Fox’s Martha MacCallum. Spiegel noted that “extreme rain” was falling on the scene as of Friday afternoon, and said she last spoke to her mother Judy on Wednesday.

“I don’t know if you can hear that thunder, but I’m very concerned,” Spiegel said, “because does that mean that they have to stop their operation because of the weather?”

MacCallum said cameras showed rescue crews were still on top of the building, adding, “We know they’re working so hard to do anything that they can to get to anybody who might be calling out to them, or might be alive, because it’s only been 36 hours. We’re so hopeful that there are pockets and that they will find your mom and other people’s loved ones in those pockets.”

The Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside collapsed early Thursday morning. As of Friday, 159 people were missing, and four had been pronounced dead. Spiegel said that her father was in California on a business trip when the collapse occurred, and that her mother had been scheduled to travel on Friday.

“We were in the apartment all weekend,” Spiegel said. “My mom was supposed to go to New York today. Timing is everything. We’re just heartbroken that this even happened. I’m having a hard time processing it all. I love my mom so much. She’s my favorite person in the world. She’s my best friend, and I’m just praying for a miracle.”

Watch above via Fox News.

