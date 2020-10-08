White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said he thinks there will be a “renegotiation” over the next presidential debate after the debate commission announced it would take place virtually.

After Fox News’ Sandra Smith noted that President Donald Trump has refused to participate in a virtual debate and asked Kudlow whether Trump “should still do the debate” against Joe Biden “even though its now been announced it’s virtual,” Kudlow said, “I think you’re going to see a renegotiation of that.”

“I think the president is getting well. He will pass the test, he will be showing negative testing, so I’m not sure that’s going to happen,” he continued, before adding that Vice President Mike Pence “won” Wednesday evening’s debate against Kamala Harris “in a calm manner.”

“He took command of the debate and crucially time and again pointed out the key differences between Biden-Harris and Trump-Pence on taxes, on regulations, on energy, on socializing and nationalizing healthcare, on tough on China and good trade deals, and of course right to life and stacking the Supreme Court,” Kudlow declared.

“He made this so clear: Differences matter, okay? You’ve got a very extremist left-wing Democratic candidate and you’ve got a good mainstream conservative candidate who, by the way, increased living standards by five times as much in three years as the Obama people did in eight years,” Kudlow went on, saying he wants Trump “to show the differences between the two teams as Mike Pence did brilliantly yesterday.”

“Mike Pence looked like a president to me,” he concluded.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the October 15th debate would be virtual following health concerns after Trump tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]