White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley denied the “ludicrous” idea that President Donald Trump had Attorney General William Barr interfere in the Justice Department’s sentencing of Roger Stone.

During an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Gidley was asked about the outrage from Trump’s critics over the DOJ’s reduction for Stone’s prison sentence. Trump repeatedly trashed the DOJ and a federal judge over the last few days for originally seeking a seven to nine-year prison sentence against Stone, and this morning, the president congratulated Barr for taking control, which comes amid reports that Barr is personally intervening in cases of interest to Trump.

Critics have accused Trump of pressuring the DOJ to reduce Stone’s sentence, but when Ed Henry asked about that, Gidley said Trump “unequivocally” did no such thing. He also pointed to the DOJ’s claims that they weren’t influenced by Trump’s angry tweets about Stone being sentenced for lying to Congress and witness tampering.

“They made this decision on their own because, in fact, they were briefed on something as they said from the DOJ that didn’t actually end up happening,” Gidley said. “The president did not interfere here with anything. Look, he is the chief law enforcement officer. He has the right to do it. He just didn’t. He didn’t make any comment, didn’t have a conversation with the attorney general and that’s just ludicrous.”

Gidley continued to write this off as “just another scandal” that Democrats and the media are trying to use to attack Trump.

“You’ve seen the numbers go up for this president because they see someone under relentless assault and attack with no evidence, no proof. Just a desire to grab back political power,” Gidley said. “That’s all the Democrats want to do.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

