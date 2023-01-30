Ana Navarro and Whoopi Goldberg argued the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by African American cops shows the need for comprehensive police reform throughout America on The View Monday.

The View started the week off with the news that five cops in Memphis have been charged in connection with the traffic stop that led to Nichols’ death. Since Nichols was a Black man who died after being beaten by Black officers, Goldberg called for reform as she made the point that “clearly it doesn’t matter if it’s a white policeman or black policeman. It is the problem with the policing itself.”

Seems things don’t make sense to people unless it’s somebody they can feel or they can recognize. Do we need to see white people also get beaten before anybody will do anything? I’m not suggesting that, so don’t write us and tell me what a racist I am. I’m just asking is that what people have to see in order to wake up and realize this affects us all?

Navarro added, “People would have done more to help a dog out than they did to help Tyre Nichols!” She also joined Goldberg in stating that the circumstances of the case point to a broader problem with the police and race.

What we saw, in this case, is that good cops come in any gender, any class, any color. And bad cops can be any gender, any color, and these cops were blue before they were black. These cops were part of the SCORPION Unit. It could not have been more aptly named because they were filled with poison and hatred and the desire to kill. That night they were out hunting for a victim, who just happened to be this young man, Tyre Nichols…How many more times are we going to have to see black youth beaten to death, beaten to the point of not being recognizable, and do it over and over again?

Goldberg disclosed that she was with her colleagues who haven’t watched the footage yet, but she self-censored as she proclaimed “I’ve had it up to here with this [sh*t]”

“I don’t know what we have to do! I don’t get it. I don’t understand why we are constantly asking and asking and asking. Is it just because folks have dehumanized us and made us like some kind of monsters,” Goldberg said. “I’m sick of this! You should be sick of this…Let’s get something done, because this is not gonna stop until we stop it.”

