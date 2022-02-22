Whose Side Are You On? Fox News Can’t Stop Calling Putin Strong and Biden Weak

Regular viewers of Fox News likely believe that the U.S. president is weak and the Russian president is strong. Why? Because it’s a narrative that is said on the right-of-center cable news channel often, raising the very reasonable question: Whose side are they on again, anyway?

Geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Russia are returning to Cold War-era levels now that Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed troops to invade Ukraine. President Joe Biden finds himself in a precarious diplomatic situation that requires a nuanced balance of supporting European allies that are a part of NATO, while not provoking Putin with dangerous rhetoric that will only inspire Putin to invade more Eastern European territories.

But cable news rarely does nuance well. Take for example many Fox News pundits who seem committed to painting the US president as weak and rudderless, while ostensibly praising Putin as strong. Oh, and the reason why Putin feels enabled to invade Ukraine? Because he sees Biden as weak.

Perhaps Putin sees Biden as a weak leader because he is an avid consumer of Fox News opinion programming, and it’s a concept that gets stated repeatedly.

This may seem odd because much of Fox News’s on-air identity and graphics are built around the American flag and patriotism. But now that the United States faces a significant international crisis, many Fox News pundits appear to have turned into the alliterative “sunshine soldiers and summer patriots” that Thomas Paine famously wrote about in The American Crisis.

It appears that some pundits on Fox News seem less about patriotism and more about hitting their political opponents. So to answer the question posed above…whose side are they on? Some might be with Putin, but most seem to be on the side of their party over any patriotic responsibility.

Love it or leave it, losers.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.