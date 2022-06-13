‘Why Can’t We Kill Trump?’ C-SPAN Rushes to Hang Up on Callers Pushing Executions Over Jan. 6

C-SPAN rushed to hang up on two callers within minutes on Monday morning after both seemingly made calls for executions over the January 6 Capitol riot.

Shortly before the second hearing by the congressional subcommittee investigating the Capitol riot and former President Donald Trump’s alleged role in it, C-SPAN split callers up into Democrats, Independents, and Republicans and there were expectedly heated calls on a variety of topics, especially the January 6 subcommittee. But two went a bit too far for the network.

The first caller identified themselves as Robert, a supposed lifelong Democrat from New York who made sure to say he voted for President Joe Biden, but never “Mr. Trump.” The caller accused Trump of taking advantage of “born again” religious Republicans.

Regarding people who have “bailed out” of testifying before the subcommittee despite subpoenas and calls to testify (Bill Stepien also announced on Monday he would miss his testimony on Monday to his wife giving birth), the caller said they are “scared as heck” because they know that the Capitol riot and any involvement in motivating it is “sedition.”

“They’re scared as heck because they know it was sedition,” the caller said. “And they don’t want to be hung as our first president would [do with seditionists] … he’d line them up and put them in a firing squad —” the caller got out before his call was dumped.

It was only one call later that the execution of seditionists and traitors was brought up again, even the execution of Trump.

A caller identifying as Aaron, an Independent from northern Virginia, asked why traitors were not being killed like they would be during a crisis like “the Cold War” — mentioning the deaths of Cold War-era spies the Rosenbergs — even managing to ask, “why can’t we kill Trump?” before the call was quickly dropped.

