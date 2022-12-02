‘You Deadbeat Nazi… I Want My Money’: Dean Obeidallah Blasts Neo-Nazi Who Elon Musk Just Let Back on Twitter

Radio host Dean Obeidallah ripped into both Elon Musk and neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin, who owes him millions of dollars, on MSNBC Friday night when asked by Joy Reid to react to Musk allowing Anglin back on Twitter.

“Okay. So he takes Kanye off, but he puts the Nazi back on. You happen to know this guy named Anglin? He’s a Nazis’ Nazi. He’s the guy who’s the head of the Daily Stormer. We don’t know where he is in the world, but doesn’t he owe you money?” Reid asked Dean on her show the ReidOut.

“He owes me $4.1 million because I got a judgment against him because in 2017 he fabricated tweets to saying I was involved in terrorism because I wrote an article denouncing Donald Trump for not denouncing white supremacy, and that was before Charlottesville,” Obeidallah replied.

“Andrew Anglin wrote in the Daily Stormer, which is named after Hitler’s favorite publication, called Der Sturmer, fabricated these tweets and said, ‘Go confront Dean,’” he continued, adding:

So, I got a ton of death threats and I stood up in federal court and I won $4 million. And I was never going to get the money, the money is to give to organizations that fight bigotry. But Andrew Anglin, you deadbeat Nazi, if you’re watching, I want my money and I wanted it plus interest so I can give it to organizations that fight antisemitism, anti-racism, and the LGBT anti-Muslim hate.

“And the idea that Elon Musk would help normalize a Nazi shows you Elon Musk is no friend of the United States of America. And I say that bluntly. I give it a lot of thought. I don’t believe in I must be a friend of this country. He’s amplifying divisions and it’s very dangerous,” Obeidallah concluded.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

