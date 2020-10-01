MSNBC anchor Ayman Mohyeldin got into an explosive clash with Trump campaign advisor Steve Cortes over his campaign’s claims about an earpiece inspection before Tuesday night’s debate, eventually cutting off his feed amid shouted protests.

The “questionable” claim that Mohyeldin pressed Cortes on was that Biden’s team backed out of an agreement for each candidate to be inspected for an earpiece before the debate.

Mohyeldin repeatedly pressed Cortes to defend his claim, prompting Cortes to fire back: “You just called me a liar on national television and you have zero evidence that I’m a liar.”

“Your Trump campaign put out a statement saying that Joe Biden agreed to an earpiece inspection before the debate,” Mohyeldin replied. “Where did you get that information from?”

Mohyeldin also confronted Cortes on an ad, run by the Trump campaign on Facebook, that showed a photoshopped image of Biden with an earpiece.

“Regarding the ad, this is the first time I’ve seen that so I cannot comment on that,” Cortes said.

Mohyeldin noted the ad is a real Trump ad that ran on Facebook, prompting Cortes to reply, “Frankly, I’m not going to take your word for it Ayman and I’m not going to take MSNBC’s word for it.”

“I’m not willing to take your word for it, quite frankly,” Cortes insisted.

“I’ll give you a chance to go back, prepare for this interview next time with what your campaign is doing,” Mohyeldin said.

Mohyeldin eventually attempted to bring the interview to a close, with a final blow accusing Cortes of misinforming Americans. That prompted the Trump campaign adviser to erupt, shouting “I’m not going to allow you to call me a liar on TV and not allow me to respond!”

Mohyeldin thanked Cortes for his time and his feed was cut as he continued to protest.

