The Five got a bit heated Friday after Jesse Watters demanded Juan Williams apologize for criticizing cadets flashing an OK symbol during a football game.

“I said that’s a dangerous symbol at a time when white supremacy is on the move in this country,” Williams said.

“Let me tell you something, if all of a sudden a dozen white supremacists started to wear a blue tie and the next day I wore a blue tie, am I flashing a white supremacist signal?” Watters retorted. “No that’s ridiculous!”

Williams said Watters was “minimizing” his concerns, but Watters continued, saying “You accused these people of being racist. They put their lives on the line for this country. You said they were racist. A symbol with their hands. And you should apologize because I’m giving you an opportunity.”

The Navy Times reported that an investigation found that two Naval midshipmen were playing a “sophomoric game” known as the circle game at a Dec. 14 Army-Navy football game when they flashed an OK symbol during a broadcast hit.

The normally-innocuous symbol has become associated with white supremacist movements according to the Anti-Defamation League – although the ADL is careful to note that intent is very important when evaluating use of the OK hand symbol.

Guest host Emily Compagno said the best thing to do is “assume good intent.”

“Assume good intent. With social media and Twitter especially, it is the opposite … Assuming the worst intent, the automatic assumption of the worst possible scenario,” she said.

