Zelensky Warns World Should Be Prepared For Russia to Use Nuclear Weapons in Interview With Jake Tapper

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the entire world should be concerned for the potential of Russian President Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked if Zelensky is concerned about tactical or “low-yield” nuclear weapons being used as part of Russia’s invasion.

“Not only me,” the president replied. “I think all of the world, all of the countries, have to be worried.”

He went on to say people should be “ready” but not afraid, and accused Putin of having no regard for Ukrainian lives.

“Chemical weapons, they should do it, they could do it, for them the life of the people, nothing. That’s why. We should think not be afraid, not be afraid but be ready. But that is not a question for Ukraine, not only for Ukraine but for all the world, I think,” Zelensky said.

Russia invaded Ukraine in late February and the conflict between the countries has raged on since, with the U.S. and other countries offering aid to Ukraine and attempting to punish and discourage Russia with a variety of economic sanctions. Russia’s military has been accused of numerous attacks on civilians, something the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

Tapper’s question on nuclear weapons stemmed from CIA Director William Burns suggesting the possibility this week. While speaking at Georgia Tech, Burns said officials are closely observing Russia, but added that the “potential desperation” of the Putin and other leaders may push them into a corner.

“Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they’ve faced so far militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low yield nuclear weapons,” he said.

Burns did warn there is nothing concrete at the moment to suggest a nuclear attack is in the planning stages by Russia.

“We’ve seen some rhetorical posturing on the part of the Kremlin about moving to higher nuclear alert levels,” he said. “So far we haven’t seen a lot of practical evidence of the kind of deployments or military dispositions that would reinforce that concern.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com