Twitter Blasts Rex Chapman For Racially Charged Thread About Clarence Thomas
College basketball icon and former CNN+ host Rex Chapman is under fire for suggesting Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas isn’t Black since he hasn’t been spotted “at an NBA game.”
In a Thursday thread attacking Thomas, Chapman included a video of Thomas posing for a picture with college graduates.
“The time Justice Clarence Thomas attended the graduation event of Christendom college students along with Late Justice Antonin Scalia’s son. 2018. Not another person of color in the picture…,” tweeted Chapman. “Such a champion. Lol.”
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022
“I think the thing I think is most funny about this is that these white kids and their parents view this as their entry into black America,” he added.
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022
Chapman went on to tweet, “Clarence Thomas would last 20-30 seconds in an NBA locker room.”
“Why have you never seen Clarence Thomas at an NBA game? As in — ever?” he continued.
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022
“Bill Clinton used to come to our games in Landover with the Bullets. Clarence Thomas – never,” concluded Chapman.
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022
When one Twitter user retweeted Chapman and compared Justice Thomas to Clayton Bigsby, a fictional character from a Dave Chappelle sketch, Chapman was highly amused. The premise of the sketch is a blind Black man who is a White supremacist because he doesn’t know he’s Black — “The World’s Only Black White Supremacist” as they say in the sketch.
Can’t tell him that. He’s Clayton Bigsby…only thing is, he isn’t blind https://t.co/tkqc9oeg7c
— Albert Finestein (@CaptainSteez) July 1, 2022
Chapman showed his agreement with that characterization of Justice Thomas in a reply:
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022
The angry and insulting thread didn’t go over well with many Twitter users, especially among conservatives including Ben Shapiro, who blasted Chapman.
So your idea is that somehow Clarence Thomas, a man who grew up in the sharecropping south and rose to become a Supreme Court justice, is insufficiently black because he…doesn’t go to NBA games? https://t.co/cE4Wh9uAbm
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 1, 2022
yikes & yuck @ this garbage thread
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 1, 2022
Because he was busy being Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, while you are most notable for that time you went TO court. https://t.co/8VhNqSNMXx
— Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) July 1, 2022
Jesus, cast out the demons afflicting Rex Chapman and all of us. Let us all see we are made in your image. Amen… Rex, I’d love to pray with you and talk about the things that bring us together. I’ve tweeted many stupid things. One love. https://t.co/TOEEhY5N0K
— Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) July 1, 2022
Rex Chapman is a convicted felon who got a second chance only because he is woke, and is now trashing an iconic SCOTUS justice who overcame racism and poverty in the Jim Crow south. Justice Thomas speaks truth to power. Rex is a coward who hides behind powerful institutions. https://t.co/6lENNISm1Q
— William Davis (@WillDavisDC) July 1, 2022
I wasn’t aware this was a requirement of a Supreme Court Justice.
Which other justices have you seen at NBA games? https://t.co/5yd1cBbrMz
— Chad Felix Greene 🇺🇲 (@chadfelixg) July 1, 2022
Get it? Because black people like basketball. Rexy and his Klan buddies probably brainstormed this one for a while. “How can I says Clarence Thomas isn’t really black without saying he’s not really black?” Great people you associate with, @ESPN @Disney. https://t.co/BNtn4hfM1s
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 1, 2022
Show me you’re a racist without saying you’re a racist: https://t.co/iU6pR6dV86
— Bruce Hooley (@BHOOLZ) July 1, 2022
https://t.co/FTIe1y293X pic.twitter.com/Ob1gTNhiix
— Larry O’Connor (@LarryOConnor) July 1, 2022
— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) July 1, 2022
