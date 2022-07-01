Twitter Blasts Rex Chapman For Racially Charged Thread About Clarence Thomas

College basketball icon and former CNN+ host Rex Chapman is under fire for suggesting Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas isn’t Black since he hasn’t been spotted “at an NBA game.”

In a Thursday thread attacking Thomas, Chapman included a video of Thomas posing for a picture with college graduates.

“The time Justice Clarence Thomas attended the graduation event of Christendom college students along with Late Justice Antonin Scalia’s son. 2018. Not another person of color in the picture…,” tweeted Chapman. “Such a champion. Lol.”

Such a champion. Lol. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022

“I think the thing I think is most funny about this is that these white kids and their parents view this as their entry into black America,” he added.

I think the thing I think is most funny about this is that these white kids and their parents view this as their entry into black America. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022

Chapman went on to tweet, “Clarence Thomas would last 20-30 seconds in an NBA locker room.”

“Why have you never seen Clarence Thomas at an NBA game? As in — ever?” he continued.

Clarence Thomas would last 20-30 seconds in an NBA locker room. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022 Why have you never seen Clarence Thomas at an NBA game? As in — ever? — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022 “Bill Clinton used to come to our games in Landover with the Bullets. Clarence Thomas – never,” concluded Chapman. Bill Clinton used to come to our games in Landover with the Bullets. Clarence Thomas – never. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022

When one Twitter user retweeted Chapman and compared Justice Thomas to Clayton Bigsby, a fictional character from a Dave Chappelle sketch, Chapman was highly amused. The premise of the sketch is a blind Black man who is a White supremacist because he doesn’t know he’s Black — “The World’s Only Black White Supremacist” as they say in the sketch.

Can’t tell him that. He’s Clayton Bigsby…only thing is, he isn’t blind https://t.co/tkqc9oeg7c — Albert Finestein (@CaptainSteez) July 1, 2022 Chapman showed his agreement with that characterization of Justice Thomas in a reply: pic.twitter.com/aYaKJFIjr7 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022

The angry and insulting thread didn’t go over well with many Twitter users, especially among conservatives including Ben Shapiro, who blasted Chapman.

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com