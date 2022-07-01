Twitter Blasts Rex Chapman For Racially Charged Thread About Clarence Thomas

Rex Chapman

College basketball icon and former CNN+ host Rex Chapman is under fire for suggesting Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas isn’t Black since he hasn’t been spotted “at an NBA game.”

In a Thursday thread attacking Thomas, Chapman included a video of Thomas posing for a picture with college graduates.

“The time Justice Clarence Thomas attended the graduation event of Christendom college students along with Late Justice Antonin Scalia’s son. 2018. Not another person of color in the picture…,” tweeted Chapman. “Such a champion. Lol.”

“I think the thing I think is most funny about this is that these white kids and their parents view this as their entry into black America,” he added.

Chapman went on to tweet, “Clarence Thomas would last 20-30 seconds in an NBA locker room.”

“Why have you never seen Clarence Thomas at an NBA game? As in — ever?” he continued.

Bill Clinton used to come to our games in Landover with the Bullets. Clarence Thomas – never,” concluded Chapman.

When one Twitter user retweeted Chapman and compared Justice Thomas to Clayton Bigsby, a fictional character from a Dave Chappelle sketch, Chapman was highly amused. The premise of the sketch is a blind Black man who is a White supremacist because he doesn’t know he’s Black — “The World’s Only Black White Supremacist” as they say in the sketch.

Chapman showed his agreement with that characterization of Justice Thomas in a reply:

The angry and insulting thread didn’t go over well with many Twitter users, especially among conservatives including Ben Shapiro, who blasted Chapman.

