‘Uhhhhh Wrong Asian’ CNN Runs Article on Golfer Si Woo Kim Featuring Photo of Golfer Sungjae Im
Si Woo Kim is a top PGA golfer from South Korea, who on the second day of the Masters tournament was tied for fifth when he hit a snag. Frustrated on the green, he snapped his putter in frustration and had to finish the round using a wood as a putter.
Sungjae Im is a top PGA golfer, also from South Korea, who did not make the cut for the weekend at Augusta, after the top 20 player had a heartbreaker day and quadruple bogey.
Two different stories, two different golfers. On the story about Si Woo Kim, however, CNN sports initially ran the article with a featured photo of Sungjae Im, which was noticed by a lot of people on Twitter and brought to the attention of @CNNSport.
Uhhhhh wrong asian @CNN https://t.co/09QGf9pxAE
— Si Woo Kim Tracker (@WooTracker) April 10, 2021
— Sungjae Im Tracker (@SungjaeTracker) April 10, 2021
CNN used a photo of the wrong Asian golfer in a story today … pic.twitter.com/ZZtKOr0QrF
— Amber Athey (@amber_athey) April 10, 2021
There is no archive available of the article before the switch to a new image, but Sungjae Im was not mentioned in the article. It was just the wrong Asian golfer.
CNN this week ran a story on “chop suey fonts” — a term used in the article and attributed to American historian Paul Shaw — as a form of racism that relies on AAPI stereotypes. A lecture that perhaps the network isn’t in the best position to give.
Then again, maybe CNN just thinks all golfing looks alike, right?
Speaking of which, here’s a tweet of the Si Woo Kim moment.
Following a three-putt on No. 14, Si Woo Kim breaks his putter.
He’s currently tied for fifth at -4. pic.twitter.com/2mp9K0CXgZ
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 9, 2021
And regarding Sungjae Im’s Masters:
I don’t know what kind of abstact art Sungjae Im is going for, but here’s his result on 15 pic.twitter.com/lvrtJ14HBo
— Schu (@tschu_22) April 8, 2021
SungJae Im quadruple bogey followed up by another bogey.
Pain. pic.twitter.com/0943UuY93U
— Iain MacMillan (@IainMacOS) April 8, 2021
Golf is a heartbreaker of a sport. But you gotta love it. Just be careful where you go to read about it.
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]