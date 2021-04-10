comScore Oops: CNN Runs Photo of Wrong Asian Golfer on Masters Story

‘Uhhhhh Wrong Asian’ CNN Runs Article on Golfer Si Woo Kim Featuring Photo of Golfer Sungjae Im

By Caleb HoweApr 10th, 2021, 3:59 pm

(L) Si Woo Kim of South Korea. (R) Sungjae Im of South Korea

Si Woo Kim is a top PGA golfer from South Korea, who on the second day of the Masters tournament was tied for fifth when he hit a snag. Frustrated on the green, he snapped his putter in frustration and had to finish the round using a wood as a putter.

Sungjae Im is a top PGA golfer, also from South Korea, who did not make the cut for the weekend at Augusta, after the top 20 player had a heartbreaker day and quadruple bogey.

Two different stories, two different golfers. On the story about Si Woo Kim, however, CNN sports initially ran the article with a featured photo of Sungjae Im, which was noticed by a lot of people on Twitter and brought to the attention of @CNNSport.

There is no archive available of the article before the switch to a new image, but Sungjae Im was not mentioned in the article. It was just the wrong Asian golfer.

CNN this week ran a story on “chop suey fonts” — a term used in the article and attributed to American historian Paul Shaw — as a form of racism that relies on AAPI stereotypes. A lecture that perhaps the network isn’t in the best position to give.

Then again, maybe CNN just thinks all golfing looks alike, right?

Speaking of which, here’s a tweet of the Si Woo Kim moment.

And regarding Sungjae Im’s Masters:

Golf is a heartbreaker of a sport. But you gotta love it. Just be careful where you go to read about it.

