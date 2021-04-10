‘Uhhhhh Wrong Asian’ CNN Runs Article on Golfer Si Woo Kim Featuring Photo of Golfer Sungjae Im

Si Woo Kim is a top PGA golfer from South Korea, who on the second day of the Masters tournament was tied for fifth when he hit a snag. Frustrated on the green, he snapped his putter in frustration and had to finish the round using a wood as a putter.

Sungjae Im is a top PGA golfer, also from South Korea, who did not make the cut for the weekend at Augusta, after the top 20 player had a heartbreaker day and quadruple bogey.

Two different stories, two different golfers. On the story about Si Woo Kim, however, CNN sports initially ran the article with a featured photo of Sungjae Im, which was noticed by a lot of people on Twitter and brought to the attention of @CNNSport.

CNN used a photo of the wrong Asian golfer in a story today … pic.twitter.com/ZZtKOr0QrF — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) April 10, 2021

There is no archive available of the article before the switch to a new image, but Sungjae Im was not mentioned in the article. It was just the wrong Asian golfer.

CNN this week ran a story on “chop suey fonts” — a term used in the article and attributed to American historian Paul Shaw — as a form of racism that relies on AAPI stereotypes. A lecture that perhaps the network isn’t in the best position to give.

Then again, maybe CNN just thinks all golfing looks alike, right?

Speaking of which, here’s a tweet of the Si Woo Kim moment.

Following a three-putt on No. 14, Si Woo Kim breaks his putter. He’s currently tied for fifth at -4. pic.twitter.com/2mp9K0CXgZ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 9, 2021

And regarding Sungjae Im’s Masters:

I don’t know what kind of abstact art Sungjae Im is going for, but here’s his result on 15 pic.twitter.com/lvrtJ14HBo — Schu (@tschu_22) April 8, 2021

SungJae Im quadruple bogey followed up by another bogey. Pain. pic.twitter.com/0943UuY93U — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacOS) April 8, 2021

Golf is a heartbreaker of a sport. But you gotta love it. Just be careful where you go to read about it.

