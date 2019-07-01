WATCH: Aziz Ansari in First Stand-Up Special Since Babe Dot Net Story Threw Career Into Tailspin

Aziz Ansari is back in action: Netflix dropped a teaser Monday for Aziz Ansari’s his new standup special Right Now. The special, directed by Spike Jonze is set to air July 9th.

It’s Ansari’s first major appearance since allegations of sexual misconduct circulated in early 2018, after the now-defunct Babe.net pubilshed a personal account entitled “I went on a date with Aziz Ansari. It turned into the worst night of my life.”

In the account, “Grace” portrayed Ansari as pressuring her sexually to a point where she was uncomfortable. Ansari claimed everything they did was completely sexual. The piece sparked a debate over whether the encounter was sexual assault or just a bad date.

Last summer, Netflix’s vice president of original series Cindy Holland told reporters the company would proceed with another season of Ansari’s comedy series Master of None, whenever Ansari was ready.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com