New York City Bewildered by Trucks That … Want to Impeach Trump?

By Ken MeyerOct 30th, 2019, 10:29 am

Someone has commissioned a mobile political stunt by having a group of trucks drive through Manhattan with calls for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Conservative radio host Todd Schnitt posted a video on Twitter this week, showing at least 3 trucks on the move in Midtown with the words “IMPEACH” blaring from electronic signage.

Schnitt wasn’t the only one to notice these trucks, however. The display has drawn the attention of other observers on the streets of the Big Apple.

While the funding source of these “Impeach” trucks remains unknown, presidential hopeful Tom Steyer has previously funded New York City billboards promoting the impeachment of President Trump, so he is also a candidate for the suspect source of funding for this campaign, though there is no evidence yet that confirms such suspicion.

