

Ken Klippenstein spent part of his Memorial Day weekend tricking Rep. Matt Gaetz, CPAC chair Matt Schlapp, and conservative curiosity Dinesh D’Souza into honoring the service of Lee Harvey Oswald, also known as the guy who assassinated President John Kennedy.

Klippenstein is a former contributor to The Intercept and The Nation, and according to a Mediaite colleague, can fairly be referred to as an “influential resistance Tweeter.” He’s also prone to pranking on Twitter, and his past targets include Naomi Wolf and Richard Grennell.

In this instance, Klippenstein shared a military photo of Oswald and asked Schlapp, Gaetz, and D’Souza to praise his service. Each did, as they didn’t recognize the rather nondescript image of the guy who allegedly shot Kennedy on that fateful day in Dallas.

These pranks are typically short-lived, as the targets inevitably figure out they’ve been duped and delete their tweets. But thanks to Twitter user Beth Bourdon, we can feature screenshots of the now-deleted replies below:

