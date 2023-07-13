Biden Says Three Times That Putin’s ‘Already Lost the War’ in Ukraine

President Joe Biden insisted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “already lost the war” in Ukraine and reiterated that idea three times.

Biden was participating in a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, and was asked by Wall Street Journal reporter Andrew Restuccia if he was concerned that all his past comments “could motivate Putin to keep the war going or discourage them from entering peace negotiations. ” He also asked “is there a serious risk that this war could drag on for years? And do you see any path toward the war ending with Putin still in power?”

Biden replied;

First of all, no one can join NATO’s while a war a war is going on where NATO nation is being attacked. Because that guarantees that we’re in a war. We’re in a third world war, so that it’s not about whether or not they should or shouldn’t join. It’s about when they can join and they will join that. On the issue of whether or not this is going to keep Putin from continuing to fight. The answer is Putin has already lost the war. Putin has a real problem. How does he move from here? What does he do? And so the idea that there’s going to be what vehicle is used, he could end the war tomorrow. He could just say, I’m out. But what agreement is ultimately reached depends upon Putin and what he decides to do. But there is no possibility of him winning the war in Ukraine. He’s already lost that war. Imagine if even anyway, he’s already lost that war.

Restuccia pressed Biden on the risk of a stalemate, to which Biden replied:

Well, I don’t think the war can go on for years for two reasons. Number one, I don’t think that the Russians could could maintain the war forever. Number one, in terms of their resources and capacity. Number two, I think that there is going to be a circumstance where eventually President Putin is going to decide it’s not in the interest of Russia economically, politically or otherwise, to continue this war. But I can’t predict exactly how that happens. My hope is in my expectation is you’ll see that Ukraine makes significant progress on their offensive and that it generates in a negotiated settlement somewhere along the line.

Biden has spent the better part of the past week in various diplomatic meetings surrounding the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance, the acceptance of Sweeden into NATO, and the ongoing support of Ukraine as it deals with an illegal invasion by Russian troops ordered by Putin.

Watch above via CNN.

