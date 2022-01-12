FLASHBACK: Biden Expresses Opposition to Changing Senate Filibuster

During his speech on Tuesday in Atlanta pushing for voting rights, President Joe Biden called for the filibuster to be changed.

“Today, I’m making it clear: To protect our democracy, I support changing the Senate rules, whichever way they need to be changed, to prevent a minority of senators from blocking action on voting rights,” said Biden.

This was a moment where Biden fully reversed his once-held belief in preserving the filibuster in the institution where he served for almost four decades.

In a 2005 Senate floor speech, Biden, then a senator from Delaware, slammed the possibility that Republicans could abolish the filibuster.

“We should make no mistake,” he said. “This nuclear example is ultimately an example of the arrogance of power. It is a fundamental power grab by the majority party.”

On the presidential campaign trail in 2019, Biden made similar remarks opposing nuking the filibuster.

“I think we have to make that call,” said Biden in Iowa. “Ending the filibuster is a very dangerous thing to do because it’s been used by progressives … to make sure that we did not get rolled over.”

Currently, the Democrats do not have the votes to change or abolish the filibuster as Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have expressed opposition to doing either.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com