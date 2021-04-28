comScore Joe Biden Kicks Off Speech Marking a Historic First
‘It’s About Time!’ Biden Kicks Off Address to Congress By Noting Historic ‘Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President’

By Josh FeldmanApr 28th, 2021, 9:15 pm

“Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President.”

President Joe Biden began his first address to a joint session of Congress noting a historic first — with a female vice president, Kamala Harris, and a female Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, standing there with him.

“No president has ever said those words from this podium,” Biden said. “No president’s ever said those words. And it’s about time!”

