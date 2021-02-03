comScore WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki Wednesday White House Press Briefing

WATCH LIVE: Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki Briefs White House Press Corps

By Colby HallFeb 3rd, 2021, 12:24 pm

President Joe Biden’s White House press secretary Jen Psaki is set to deliver her daily press briefing at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

During Tuesday’s press briefing, Psaki made a tiny bit of a dust-up in her animated reaction to a question about Space Force, which some saw mocking. Later in the day, she followed up with an earnest tweet showing support for all things Space Force.

Psaki has earned a quick reputation for fairly calling on every reporter in attendance in the sparsely filled briefing room due to Covid-related social distancing. This flies in the face of recent reporting that the White House communications team seeks questions in advance of briefings and the suggestion that she only calls on reporters whose questions she most wants to answers.  This critique falls apart, of course, if she is calling on every reporter in the room.

Watch live above, via the White House.

