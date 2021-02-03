President Joe Biden’s White House press secretary Jen Psaki is set to deliver her daily press briefing at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

During Tuesday’s press briefing, Psaki made a tiny bit of a dust-up in her animated reaction to a question about Space Force, which some saw mocking. Later in the day, she followed up with an earnest tweet showing support for all things Space Force.

We look forward to the continuing work of Space Force and invite the members of the team to come visit us in the briefing room anytime to share an update on their important work. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 3, 2021

Psaki has earned a quick reputation for fairly calling on every reporter in attendance in the sparsely filled briefing room due to Covid-related social distancing. This flies in the face of recent reporting that the White House communications team seeks questions in advance of briefings and the suggestion that she only calls on reporters whose questions she most wants to answers. This critique falls apart, of course, if she is calling on every reporter in the room.

