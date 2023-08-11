Ex-Senator Warned Biden He’d ‘Kick the Sh*t’ Out of Him After Getting Handsy With Wife

Former U.S. senator from Massachusetts and U.S. ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown claimed this week that he warned President Joe Biden he would “kick the shit” out of him after he acted inappropriately with his wife Gail Huff.

During an interview with Brown on his radio show Tom Shattuck’s Burn Barrel, host Tom Shattuck said, “Biden has taken a hit in the polls, especially in the last few months,” as “people are irked out about all the hair sniffing and things.”

Shattuck continued, “Women are skeeved out by that stuff and, you know, he’s not a good guy. You know him.”

Brown — who served as a Republican senator between 2010 and 2013 before being appointed ambassador by former President Donald Trump — responded, “I did know him. I spent quite a bit of time with him, I enjoyed his company, but that’s not Joe Biden.”

He claimed, “We all know people who have dementia and have the beginning of Alzheimer’s and, you know, he’s got it. It’s the walk, it’s the way he’s mumbling, his anger outbursts, and you know, it’s a shame that we can’t do better, as I said, in this great country, but you know a lot of people don’t wanna run because of everything you’re seeing now.”

Shattuck then asked, “I might be imagining this, but did you— when you were on Herald Radio with us, probably seven years ago, when you got sworn in as senator, was he like hair-sniffing Gail or handsy with Gail, or did I imagine that?”

“Yeah, yeah. I told him I’d kick the shit out— I told him to stop, so yes,” Brown said before laughing.

Asked to go through the story again, Brown said, “No, no, it’s old news. It’s old news.”

However he did explain that Biden “didn’t act the way I thought he should and, you know, we called him on it, and you know, that’s it.”

“You called him on it to his face right there?” questioned Shattuck, to which Brown replied, “Oh yeah.”

Biden was vice president when Brown was sworn in as a senator in 2010.”

