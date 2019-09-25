Dan Abrams Says Trump Transcript is ‘Unambiguous’: ‘This is Worse Than I Think People Expected’

ABC News chief legal analyst and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams responded to the release of the Trump-Ukraine scandal transcript on Wednesday, describing it as “worse than I think people expected.”

“I think one of the critical things is, what has the President said about it up until this point?” Abrams asked. “The President had initially talked about the possibility that this was a discussion about trying to root out corruption in Ukraine, trying to ensure that the money was going to the right places, et cetera. There’s almost nothing about that in this transcript.”

“This transcript is largely about the personal agenda of the president,” he continued. “I mean, when you read through it, the majority of what the president is talking about is with regard to personal agenda items. The CrowdStrike, Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden… The most important point though is the Biden piece, right? You can say that the Hillary Clinton piece is inappropriate, shouldn’t have done it, but when you’re talking about trying to get information about your potential 2020 rival, you’re now crossing into the potential legal issues. You’re now talking about the possibility of influencing an election, and that’s different than just looking back.”

“This is worse than I think people expected,” Abrams said. “Meaning, when we were on with Chris Christie earlier this morning, the suggestion was they’re telling us this isn’t going to be that big of a deal… This is unambiguous.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com