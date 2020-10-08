President Donald Trump has been insisting that he’s had an “amazing” recovery from his Covid-19 infection, going so far as to declare himself a “perfect physical specimen” and “cured,” but in a Thursday evening call into Sean Hannity‘s Fox News program, Trump was noticeably hoarse and his voice broke at least twice.

Shortly before Hannity aired, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley released a letter stating that Trump had “responded well to treatment” and that he “fully anticipate[d] the President’s safe return to public engagements” as early as Saturday.

During Trump’s call into the show, he said he wanted to have a rally in Florida Saturday and boasted of his good health. Despite these claims, the president’s voice was strained and hoarse and even broke off at least twice during the interview.

The first example happened during a discussion where Trump was complaining about the Commission on Presidential Debates. As he responded to Hannity, his voice became increasingly hoarse and he coughed and then fell silent for a few moments.

“Well, I didn’t even want to use them,” said Trump. “You know, last time I had a big problem, the oscillated my mics, when I had the one debate, we had three debates with Hillary, and I think the first debate, they…”

Trump coughed and paused before resuming speaking. “Excuse me, on the first debate, they oscillated the mic and they oscillated it very, very seriously. And they actually apologized to me. I said what’s this all about? They were Clinton people and I said we ought to just do the debates ourselves.”

The second time his voice broke, Trump was discussing early and absentee voting.

“Well, I want them to vote, but I will say this, absentee is okay,” said Trump, as he made a sound like he was attempting to clear his throat.

“Because absentee ballots — excuse me — ” Trump broke off, coughing, “absentee ballots are fine. Because absentee ballots you request, you ask for a ballot and you request, and that said, absentee ballots are absolutely fine.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

