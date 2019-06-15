comScore

Trump Calls the Media ‘Out of Control’ in Latest Twitter Missive: ‘TOTAL LOSERS!’

By Josh FeldmanJun 15th, 2019, 3:40 pm

President Donald Trump went after the “Corrupt News Media” again on Saturday afternoon, declaring in all caps that they are “TOTAL LOSERS.”

After retweeting Steve Scalise and thanking Senator Steve Daines for his birthday wishes, Trump went after the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, sharing a tweet from Katie Hopkins on stabbings that decried “Khan’s Londonistan”:

Trump also shared words of praise he received on Lou Dobbs‘ Fox Business show before blasting the rest of the media:

