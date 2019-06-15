Trump Calls the Media ‘Out of Control’ in Latest Twitter Missive: ‘TOTAL LOSERS!’

President Donald Trump went after the “Corrupt News Media” again on Saturday afternoon, declaring in all caps that they are “TOTAL LOSERS.”

After retweeting Steve Scalise and thanking Senator Steve Daines for his birthday wishes, Trump went after the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, sharing a tweet from Katie Hopkins on stabbings that decried “Khan’s Londonistan”:

LONDON needs a new mayor ASAP. Khan is a disaster – will only get worse! https://t.co/n7qKI3BbD2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019

Trump also shared words of praise he received on Lou Dobbs‘ Fox Business show before blasting the rest of the media:

The Corrupt News Media is totally out of control – they have given up and don’t even care anymore. Mainstream Media has ZERO CREDIBILITY – TOTAL LOSERS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019

