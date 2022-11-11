Trump’s Own Family Divided About Former President’s Expected 2024 Run: Report

Former President Donald Trump seems to be charging full steam ahead to launching a 2024 presidential campaign, but First Daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner don’t want to join him this time around, according to a report by CNN.

The Trump family may be “in for some tumult” this weekend as they gather for Tiffany Trump’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago, reported CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett, and it’s about Daddy Dearest’s planned 2024 run, “a prospect not everyone in the family is excited about.”

Three sources close to the family and familiar with Trump’s activities told Bennett that the ex-president has been in a foul mood lately, describing him as “cranky” over midterm losses by his endorsed candidates and grumbling among the GOP faithful and conservative media that his time on top of the Republican hill should be coming to an end.

Multiple reporters, including CNN anchor Jim Acosta and Maggie Haberman at The New York Times, have reported similar stories of Trump being furious about the GOP’s midterm flops, although Trump himself denied he was upset in a Truth Social post that declared he was “not at all ANGRY.”

Longtime Trump adviser Jason Miller confirmed Friday that Trump intends to announce he is running for president next Tuesday, describing the former president as “fired up” about throwing his red MAGA hat back in the ring.

Bennett also cited two sources that backed Haberman’s report that Trump was blaming his wife Melania Trump for Mehmet Oz’s loss to John Fetterman in the Pennsylvania Senate race. Trump has been “on the outs with his wife” after Haberman’s Times article, reported Bennett, and “[s]howing up in a news story is not something the ultra-private Melania Trump enjoys.”

Trump posted an apology to Melania on Truth Social, but the “damage” already “was done,” wrote Bennett, and it was contributing to a frosty atmosphere as the family gathered for daughter Tiffany’s wedding, because “everyone steers clear of the former president when he’s in a bad mood, including his wife.”

Neither Ivanka Trump nor Jared Kushner are interested in taking active roles in a Trump 2024 campaign or a second tenure at the White House, despite their previously prominent advisory roles during his first presidential term, Bennett reported.

According to a source close to Ivanka, she “would never go back to that life,” describing her as feeling “done” with Washington “since the day she left.” Another source pointed out to Bennett that Ivanka’s complete absence from the campaign trail was proof of her lack of interest in politics.

Kushner was similarly uninterested in joining the Trump 2024 train, with sources describing him as having “moved on.”

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, on the other hand, were enthusiastically anticipating their father running for president for a third time, according to Bennett, with Donald Jr. having “emerged as a key figure in the future of Trumpian politics,” surplanting Ivanka and Jared’s prior places in the inner circle, and having “none of his stepmother, sister and brother-in-law’s hesitancy about another Trump presidency.”

Donald Jr. would definitely “be out there campaigning for his dad,” said Bennett’s source, and was vocal about telling Trump to wait until after the midterms to launch his campaign, but does not want an official job title on the campaign.

Bennett also noted Eric Trump’s wife Lara Trump’s frequent appearances on conservative media outlets, and that the couple are expected to have active but informal roles on the campaign.

