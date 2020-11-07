comScore

WATCH LIVE: PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN ADDRESSES THE NATION

Trump Roundly Denounced for Rant Insisting He Won the Election: ‘Those Who Love Him Need to Step In and Stop This’

By Josh FeldmanNov 7th, 2020, 6:04 pm

Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is flipping out insisting that he won the election and making baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

The election was called for Joe Biden earlier, but the president has been rage-tweeting, and he was immediately called out for his claims:

There are, of course, some people anchoring themselves to this:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: