President Donald Trump is flipping out insisting that he won the election and making baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

The election was called for Joe Biden earlier, but the president has been rage-tweeting, and he was immediately called out for his claims:

Facts don’t care about your feelings. https://t.co/XOIG1jHprX — NotGoingQuietlyHat (@Popehat) November 7, 2020

Those who love him need to step in and stop this. Honestly it’s sad. https://t.co/slaBVwkQCz — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2020

Trump’s lawyers had to admit to a federal judge that their observers were allowed in the counting rooms in Philadelphia, before they lost the case. https://t.co/0YxY2Sxjde https://t.co/cixv08chm1 — Todd Zwillich (@toddzwillich) November 7, 2020

Apologies everyone. DJT left the caps lock on. These types of tweets are notoriously difficult to read. Allow me to translate: I lost. Sucks. I’m upset. Trying to manage my feelings and emotions but I was never gifted with the tools. I don’t really understand the democracy. — Joe Bereta (@joebereta) November 7, 2020

President Trump, tweeting in all CAPS, is still spreading disinformation. https://t.co/d6AFa5GSry — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 7, 2020

This is pathetic. But also dangerous. I trust federal officials, from the Cabinet down, understand they should not obey unlawful orders. And I trust various Republican eminences will speak up–at long last–to limit the damage Trump can still do to our institutions and country. https://t.co/VxKbs7s89M — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 7, 2020

I’m obliged to note his challenger also set a record, with some four million votes more. https://t.co/k7NJw5QuHN — David Gura (@davidgura) November 7, 2020

I’M AFRAID. MY MIND IS GOING. I AM DONALD J. TRUMP. I BECAME PRESIDENT ON THE 20TH OF JANUARY 2017. MY MENTOR WAS MR. COHN AND HE TAUGHT ME TO SING A SONG. IF YOU’D LIKE TO HEAR IT, I CAN SING IT FOR YOU. IT’S CALLED YMCA. IT’S FUN TO STAY AT THE Y M C A IT’S FUN TO STA https://t.co/pZj5HPBJSQ — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) November 7, 2020

What a weak, insecure, pathetic loser. pic.twitter.com/tg5TXBZPTy — Mike Masnick (@mmasnick) November 7, 2020

Please find my comments attached thx pic.twitter.com/hUlJAJ9Gk2 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 7, 2020

Trump is two tweets away from asking to speak to the manager. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 7, 2020

You should check how many the other guy got. https://t.co/IK5A4MEzwS — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 7, 2020

There are, of course, some people anchoring themselves to this:

There is no way that Biden, who addressed almost as many cars as voters, could get more legal votes than the greatest President ever! #MAGA @realDonaldTrump #AmericaFirst #Dobbs https://t.co/ccWNTZ3aG0 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) November 7, 2020

More than @BarackObama. That must sting Hussein. https://t.co/GCdeZfTNWa — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 7, 2020

