Biden’s History-Making Pick of Kamala Harris as VP Lights Up Twitter: ‘For Every Little Black and Brown Girl Out There’

By Reed RichardsonAug 11th, 2020, 5:32 pm
Sens. Kamala Harris And Cory Booker Join Candidate Joe Biden

Photo credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

Joe Biden’s historic selection of Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) to be his 2020 vice presidential running mate ignited online praise among wide swaths of liberals Democrats, but left some progressives and conservatives cringing.

Harris, who would be the first Black and Asian-American woman on a major party ticket, had mounted her own unsuccessful 2020 presidential primary run, but withdrew from the race before the Iowa caucuses. After Biden pledged to choose a woman as his VP pick during a March debate — and amidst a high-profile public campaign pushing him to pick a Black woman — Harris’ stock rose sharply in recent days. The former California attorney general and first-term senator had gained national attention before her presidential run for her particularly skillful and tough cross-examinations of Trump officials like Attorney General Bill Barr during Congressional hearings.

The responses to what had become a near-consensus pick were swift and complimentary, including from her rumored VP short-list rival, Susan Rice.

Others focused on the groundbreaking nature of the choice.

Some noted that the Biden team managed to build anticipation of what ended up being a not very surprising result.

Many pundits began looking forward to the lone VP debate, with, shall we say, very high expectations that Harris will perform well against Trump VP Mike Pence.

At least one conservative saw the Harris pick as worrisome enough to prompt him to vote for Trump instead of staying home.

Among progressives, a key member of Bernie Sanders’ primary campaign was anything but impressed by the pick.

And finally, some saw the bonus entertainment value of a Harris nomination.

