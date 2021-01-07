Joe Biden is going to be the president. Again.

This has not been in dispute, as all the claims of election fraud have been debunked or dismissed over a lack of evidence, but President Donald Trump and his allies have stirred up those claims so much that a large group of Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol, fought with police, and raided the House and Senate chambers on Wednesday.

The rioting interrupted Congress’ official tallying of the election results, but finally, in the early hours of Thursday, Biden’s win was affirmed once again when Vermont pushed him over the top with 271 Electoral votes. The count finished with the expected 306 – 232 tally.

In addition to the riots, Republicans objected to the results in several states, but failed every time it came up. Some of the states they tried to object to lost all Senators support.

It’s over. Again.

