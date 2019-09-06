Radio host Charlamagne tha God told CNN he felt insulted that 2020 frontrunner Joe Biden offered to send a surrogate to his show, saying the move showed a lack of respect.

“Joe Biden has offered to send his surrogate,” he told CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin Friday afternoon. “That tells me a lot about what Joe Biden thinks about our audience. I think Joe Biden might be suffering from that same white entitlement and privilege and ego where he’s just that old school white male who feels like ‘hey man, they need me, I don’t need them or I’ve got them already.'”

“So yeah, my surrogate, my black male surrogate, you go talk to them. That’s not respect,” Charlamagne said.

Baldwin asked if he would like to have him on the show–which Charlamagne said he would–and then asked what would be his questions to the former vice president.

“I got questions about the ‘94 crime bill. I got questions about, you know, the ‘88 crack laws. I got questions about giving the eulogy at Strom Thurmond’s funeral and saying Strom Thurmond was a great man. I want to know why you thought these segregationists were great.”

“We all evolve, we all grow and we all can learn from our mistakes, I just haven’t heard him say that those things were mistakes yet,” Charlamagne said.

Just this morning, The Breakfast Club had Pete Buttigieg on for an interview, where Charlamagne grilled the Indiana mayor on if he was “losing momentum” in the 2020 campaign.

Watch above, via CNN.

