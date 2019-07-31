comScore

Cory Booker Cheers on Protestors Who Interrupted His Opening Statement: ‘Good For You’

By Connor MannionJul 31st, 2019, 9:01 pm

Sen. Cory Booker apparently had no problem with anti-Bill de Blasio protestors interrupting his opening statement during the CNN debates.

“To the folks who were standing up to Mayor de Blasio a few minutes ago—good for you,” Booker, or his campaign, tweeted from the senator’s account.

Booker was interrupted by a number of protestors chanting “Fire Pantaleo,” in reference to the New York City police officer accused of killing Eric Garner. The New Jersey Senator was forced to halt his opening statement as the protestors were removed from the debate hall. Bill de Blasio recently said he would not fire the officer following the Department of Justice declining to bring charges.

De Blasio also sent out a statement saying he “heard” and “saw” the protestors.

