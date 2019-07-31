Cory Booker Cheers on Protestors Who Interrupted His Opening Statement: ‘Good For You’

Sen. Cory Booker apparently had no problem with anti-Bill de Blasio protestors interrupting his opening statement during the CNN debates.

“To the folks who were standing up to Mayor de Blasio a few minutes ago—good for you,” Booker, or his campaign, tweeted from the senator’s account.

To the folks who were standing up to Mayor de Blasio a few minutes ago—good for you. That’s how change is made. #DemDebate https://t.co/zix0UzmZFa — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 1, 2019

Booker was interrupted by a number of protestors chanting “Fire Pantaleo,” in reference to the New York City police officer accused of killing Eric Garner. The New Jersey Senator was forced to halt his opening statement as the protestors were removed from the debate hall. Bill de Blasio recently said he would not fire the officer following the Department of Justice declining to bring charges.

De Blasio also sent out a statement saying he “heard” and “saw” the protestors.

To the protestors in the audience today: I heard you. I saw you. I thank you. This is what democracy looks like and no one said it was pretty. #DemDebate — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) August 1, 2019

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com