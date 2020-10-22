The segment of the final presidential debate on race in America ended with a back-and-forth over President Donald Trump denying he’s a racist and Joe Biden calling him the most racist president in history.

Moderator Kristen Welker confronted Trump on his rhetoric, including what he’s said about Black Lives Matter and Black athletes who have engaged in silent protests at games. “What do you say to Americans that say that kind of language from a president is contributing to a climate of hate and racial strife?”

Trump said he is “the least racist person in this room,” pointing to what his administration has done on criminal justice reform.

“I am the least racist person. I can’t even see the audience because it’s so dark, but I don’t care who’s in the audience. I’m the least racist person in this room,” Trump said.

Biden responded, referencing what Trump has said multiple times comparing himself to Americans’ 16th president, “Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist presidents we’ve had in modern history.”

“He pours fuel on every single racist fire, every single one. Started off his campaign coming down the escalator saying he’s going to get rid of those Mexican rapists. He’s banned Muslims because they’re Muslims. He has moved around and made everything worse across the board,” Biden continued.

After he finished, Trump asked, “You made a reference to Abraham Lincoln. Where did that come in?”

“You said you’re Abraham Lincoln,” Biden shot back.

“No, no. I said not since Abraham Lincoln has anybody done what I’ve done for the Black community,” the president responded.

