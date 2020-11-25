More and more allies of President Donald Trump are starting to publicly and privately acknowledge the reality that the 2020 election is over and Joe Biden won.

But the Trump legal team and other allies are still keeping hope alive, with Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell actually claiming this week that the president won in a landslide. Despite the multiple legal setbacks in state after state, Rudy Giuliani insisted that they’ll turn this whole thing around and supposedly expose what really happened once they get a fair hearing.

Giuliani spoke in Gettysburg Wednesday, saying again there was massive voter fraud, but one claim in particular he made really stood out.

“Virginia was called with 10 percent of the vote. It turned out to be separated by one percent. I think we may have actually won Virginia,” Giuliani actually said.

“I think we may have actually won Virginia.” — Rudy Giuliani at election event stunt in Gettysburg, PA. (Biden beat Trump by 451,138 votes in Virginia. Again: 451,138 votes.) pic.twitter.com/AMMqzINXhk — The Recount (@therecount) November 25, 2020

The election results for the Commonwealth of Virginia were certified last week, showing Biden won with over 400,000 more votes than Trump. He defeated Trump by a 10-point margin, in a state that went to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]