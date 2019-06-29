Lindsey Graham Says He Thinks Kamala Harris is a Top Contender: ‘A Force to be Reckoned With’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) performance on the debate stage, saying “she’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”

“And one thing I’ll say about, and I said this before, she’s got game. She is very talented, she’s very smart, and she’ll be a force to be reckoned with,” Graham said.

Graham made the comments to CBS’ Margaret Brennan in a Face The Nation video released Saturday.

Graham also said former vice president Joe Biden “needs to up his game,” talking about Biden’s perceived poor performance in the Thursday debate where Harris attacked the former vice president’s record during the civil rights era.

The narrative is it is not his time and he is not up to the task, Graham said. “But I think you underestimate Joe Biden at your own peril.”

The senator also criticized the policies proposed during the debates as “liberal” and “extreme.”

Watch above, via CBS

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com