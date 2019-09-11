Marianne Williamson appeared last week on Sinclair’s America This Week with Eric Bolling and criticized Democrats for having “condescending attitudes” about people of faith.

That was apparently not the only criticism she had of the left. Bolling this week shared a hot mic moment from right after that interview — defending the decision to do so — in which Williamson was a little more direct

“What does it say that Fox News is nicer to me than the lefties are? What does it say that the conservatives are nicer to me?… It’s such a bizarre world.”

She also said, “I didn’t think the left was as mean as the right, they are.”

Williamson made similar comments about meanness on the left in a recent New Yorker interview.

Bolling played the clip before bringing Williamson back on the show and inviting her to respond.

She started by saying, “Well, what I was told was that if I came on your show, you wouldn’t blast it out, and you just blasted it out. So… I don’t even know where to go with that.”

Bolling again defended the decision to play the hot mic moment before Williamson addressed her comments.

“When it comes to… the rough and tumble of politics and how people behave, I think that there are things that happen just in people, it’s not a left-right issue, and I have found it’s tough out there. And I was just talking about the fact that that day you were certainly very kind to me. And listen, many people on the left are kind to me. I’m running for president. It’s not a walk in the park. I was making a comment that I found my life that day… you know, the Republicans don’t have to be attacking me right now, i’m in a Democratic primary, so Republicans are, ‘Hi, Marianne,’ whereas some people on the left, because they’re working for other candidates — I understand how it goes, that’s all I meant.”

You can watch above (the relevant part starts at the 5-minute mark).

