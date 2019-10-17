Retired Navy Adm. William McRaven — who led the Osama bin Laden raid — absolutely buried President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

In a scathing New York Times op-ed titled “Our Republic Is Under Attack From the President,” McRaven bashed Trump for — as he sees it — forsaking American values.

“It is easy to destroy an organization if you have no appreciation for what makes that organization great,” McRaven wrote. “We are not the most powerful nation in the world because of our aircraft carriers, our economy, or our seat at the United Nations Security Council. We are the most powerful nation in the world because we try to be the good guys. We are the most powerful nation in the world because our ideals of universal freedom and equality have been backed up by our belief that we were champions of justice, the protectors of the less fortunate.”

McRaven went on to suggest that “the fate of the Republic” depends on Trump being removed from office.

“And if this president doesn’t understand their importance, if this president doesn’t demonstrate the leadership that America needs, both domestically and abroad, then it is time for a new person in the Oval Office — Republican, Democrat or independent — the sooner, the better,” the admiral wrote. “The fate of our Republic depends upon it.”

