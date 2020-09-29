comScore

Chaotic Debate Opening Ignites Twitter, as Trump and Biden Throw Down

By Leia IdlibySep 29th, 2020, 9:48 pm

The first 2020 presidential debate has just started and Twitter is already reacting to how chaotic it’s been — with many observers even calling it a “shit show.”

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden started the showdown by taking shots at each other on their health care plans and sparring over the Supreme Court and Roe v. Wade. Biden even told Trump to “shut up” at one point, calling the president a “clown.” Trump later mocked the former vice president on his intelligence and on his frequent mask-wearing.

Roughly 40 minutes into the debate, Twitter already has some thoughts:


