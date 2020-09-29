The first 2020 presidential debate has just started and Twitter is already reacting to how chaotic it’s been — with many observers even calling it a “shit show.”

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden started the showdown by taking shots at each other on their health care plans and sparring over the Supreme Court and Roe v. Wade. Biden even told Trump to “shut up” at one point, calling the president a “clown.” Trump later mocked the former vice president on his intelligence and on his frequent mask-wearing.

Roughly 40 minutes into the debate, Twitter already has some thoughts:

I would like to propose cancelling the rest of these debates. I’m good after tonight. I’m good. #Debates2020 — Esther Choo, MD MPH (@choo_ek) September 30, 2020

This debate is already a shit show. — Elizabeth Vargas (@EVargasTV) September 30, 2020

The commission on presidential debates is going to have to explore giving the moderator the ability to mute the mics for future debates. We can’t keep doing this. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 30, 2020

What’s weird is the debate has only been on for eight minutes — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 30, 2020

Oh. Dear. God. This is a 3 ring shitshow of epic proportions. And is it possible to get a real moderator for the next one?#Debates2020 — Lexa Doig (@LexaDoig) September 30, 2020

There is zero control.

What a shit show. 😣#Debates2020 — AnnieOnAir (@AnnieOntheRadio) September 30, 2020

The funniest thing is watching political people on Twitter take this seriously. Actually acting like anything of consequence is being said, or either candidate is making a point. So deep in the political weeds they can’t see this for the shitshow it is. — KFC (@KFCBarstool) September 30, 2020

I expected a shitshow and I’m still not prepared.

And Trump fans are loving this. — Jason Cross (@JasonCross00) September 30, 2020

Biden should look into the camera, tell the American people that Trump is a madman who will destroy our democracy if he’s re-elected and then walk off the damn stage and end this shitshow since Chris Wallace won’t. #Debates2020 — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) September 30, 2020

This debate is giving me serious “Mean Girls” vibes . . . 😬 #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/X6wswmseS0 — Jessica Lewis (@jessicalewis89) September 30, 2020

Watching this debate is like watching a Comedy sketch — Vanessa Jean Simmons (@NessaSimmons) September 30, 2020

We knew how to run a debate better when I was in high school. Chris Wallace do your job. You went to high school. — Lewis Black (@TheLewisBlack) September 30, 2020

if this debate was a slack channel pic.twitter.com/NywDXJiWcW — NextGen America (@NextGenAmerica) September 30, 2020

Hello, 2nd presidential debate moderator @SteveScully, are you sweating through your shirt? Taking furious notes? Crying into your pillow? I don’t blame you. God speed. #PresidentialDebate2020 — jayewatson (@jayewatson) September 30, 2020

Somehow this debate is worse than I had thought it would be. But I’ll never forget how Trump literally creeped up on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 debates — Prachi Gupta (@prachigu) September 30, 2020

Well I heard 10 seconds of the debate and my brain has decided to yeet itself out of my skull — defund the police sparks 🖤🥂⚾️🏀 (@kyliesparks) September 30, 2020

I suspect countless people who’ve been relentlessly bullied or verbally abused are being triggered right now. #Debates2020 — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 30, 2020

This debate is what you see when you actually inject bleach into your veins — Jackson Rickun (@JacksonRickun) September 30, 2020



