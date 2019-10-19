WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders Holds First Campaign Rally Since Suffering Heart Attack, AOC to Speak

Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will hold his first campaign rally since suffering a heart attack almost three weeks ago, at which New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will also speak.

Activist and director Michael Moore, who endorsed Sanders on Friday, is also set to appear at the rally.

The rally is being held in Queensbridge Park in Long Island City, New York, and kicks off at 1 p.m. AOC — along with two other members of her self-styled “squad” of Democratic freshwomen — recently endorsed Sanders’ presidential bid.

Senator Sanders has sought to reassure voters that he is up to the task of running for president, and even teased this rally at the most recent Democratic debate. Since the heart attack, Sanders’ support has slipped in national polls, but only slightly. He’s lost about two points in the RealClearPolitics average since it was announced that he’d suffered a heart attack.

Whatever doubts voters may have about Sanders’ vitality, even after his energetic debate performance, could be answered by his performance at this rally, and those to come.

Watch the rally live via the Bernie Sanders campaign above.

