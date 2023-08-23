WATCH: Chris Christie and Another Candidate BOOED When Introduced at Republican Debate

Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson — two Republican presidential candidates who have been vocal critics of former President Donald Trump — were booed during their introductions at Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

While almost every candidate at Wednesday’s debate received cheers of support, including Trump’s arch-rival Ron DeSantis, the audience response to Christie and Hutchinson was audibly less enthusiastic.

Both Christie and Hutchinson have stood out in the 2024 Republican primary for their vocal criticism of Trump and his campaign.

This month, Christie called Trump “a completely self-centered, self-possessed, self-consumed, angry old man” and claimed he would have personally prosecuted Trump with two of the four indictments that the former president is currently fighting.

Hutchinson, meanwhile, vowed to be Trump’s “prosecutor” on Wednesday’s debate stage.

Eight candidates took part in the first Republican presidential debate: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump, the Republican primary frontrunner, opted not to take part in the debate and instead took part in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which aired on Twitter at the same time.

Watch above via Fox News.

